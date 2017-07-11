The streak of unseasonably warm weather will continue for yet another day across Tampa Bay. Our Tuesday will start with plenty of sunshine and with that temperatures will be set to warm quickly once again.

Temperatures will start into the upper 70s, but by lunch time the mercury will have already climbed into the upper 80s. An easterly flow will keep the storms at bay for a good portion of the afternoon which will allow temperatures to continue to warm through mid-late afternoon. High temperatures will peak around 94° which is also the record high temperature for today. The standing record high for todays date in Tampa was set in 1986.

A few scattered showers and storms will roll in late this afternoon into this evening, but quickly begin to fade after sunset. Skies will then become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures return to the mid-upper 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

© 2018 WTSP