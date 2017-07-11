A few isolated showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly this evening. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a low near 77.
Tomorrow, bands of heavy rain from Michael will move into the Bay area and continue through Thursday. Winds will pick up as well, and a Tropical Storm Watch is out for parts of the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
Strong SW winds could bring coastal flooding Wednesday. High tide is around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Heavy rain and flooding threat will continue through Thursday before drying out Friday.
