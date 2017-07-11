Good evening! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey and we're seeing yet another round of showers and thunderstorms.

Some of these storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds, along with frequent lightning.

The wet pattern continues through the week with highs in the mid 80s.

