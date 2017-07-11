Alberto made landfall along the Florida Panhandle near Laguna Beach. The storm will continue to weaken as it head farther inland. Meanwhile, a steady stream out of the south over the Florida Peninsula will keep abundant tropical moisture around for the majority of the week.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today with at least a 60% chance for scattered showers and isolated storms. Otherwise, conditions will be warm and muggy with high temperatures in the middle 80s. It will also remain a little breezy with winds out of the south from 10-15 mph, gusting at high as 20-25 mph.

BEACH AND BOATING: The small craft advisory that was in effect on Monday expires at 4am Tuesday, but a moderate chop is expected to remain on inland waters. Seas will be at 3-5' with a south wind today around 15 knots.

The chance for a few scattered showers will continue tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures tonight will be around 74.

Wednesday won't bring much change with a the 60% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Slightly drier air will move in for the second half of the week and drop the chance of rain by Friday to 40%. As a result there will be a little more sunshine which will allow temperatures to warm into the mid-upper 80s Friday into the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP