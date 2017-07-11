Tropical Storm Gordon will brings waves of occasional showers and a few thunderstorms tonight. The heaviest of the rainfall from Gordon has already fallen today but rain chances continue through the night.

Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the mid and upper 70s overnight.

Scattered rain and storm chances continue tomorrow with a high temperature near 90.

Daily storm chances into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

