Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven will move into the Gulf early this week bringing higher rain chances to the region beginning tomorrow. So Labor Day will see mostly cloudy skies with 70% rain and storm chances. Highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 80s.

Areas south of I-4 could see localized flooding if Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven develops heavy waves of rain. Stronger storms could also gust to 40 mph.

Your Sunday evening will see rain winding down as we'll be dry overnight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

