A weak southwesterly flow will bring a dry start to our Monday, but our typical afternoon showers and storms will begin to fire up once again this afternoon.

Plan on plenty of sunshine this morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the morning hours with partly cloudy skies developing through lunch time. A 30% chance of a few scattered showers and storms will develop through the afternoon and evening.

Most of the rain will dissipate after sunset with most of the night staying partly cloudy as temperatures gradually cool into the upper 70s.

A series of upper level disturbances will bring slightly better rain chances through the rest of the week with the best rain chances hanging around from Thursday into Saturday. By Sunday high pressure will begin to re-establish itself and drop and chance of rain as we head into the beginning of next week.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

