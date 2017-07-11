A relatively weak and brief upper level disturbance brought a few showers to the area Tuesday night, but as it continues to clear out the chance of rain will drop back down to zero for Wednesday. That said, cloud cover will hang around today making for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies even though temperatures will still be able to warm into the middle 80s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures around 70°.

An area of low pressure will move east through the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and increase the chance of rain for Tampa Bay late Thursday. As the area of low pressure tracks northeast it will drag a cold front through the region which will keep the chance of rain around through Friday. Once the cold front moves through cooler air will begin to move in for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

