A ridge of high pressure centered off the Southeast Coast will remain in control as we make our way through the second half of the week. This area of high pressure will continue to provide unseasonably warm and sunny conditions, but it will also continue to provide low humidity values as well.

Temperatures this morning will start in the mid-upper 60s for many locations under mostly sunny skies. As we make our way through the day temperatures will quickly rebound, just as they have for the last several days. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s with a nice easterly breeze from 10-15 mph.

BEACH AND BOATING: Winds will gradually shift from the east to the north throughout the day from 10-15 knots. There will be a moderate chop on the bay and inland waters with 2-3' seas expected. Water temperatures are in the mid-upper 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a slight increase in winds. Expect winds to stay generally out of the east from 10-15 mph, but gusts could get as high as 25 mph. Otherwise, temperatures will gradually cool back into the middle 60s by early Thursday morning.

The warmth and sunshine will continue for the rest of the week with high temperatures through Sunday expected to be in the upper 80s. Conditions will remain mostly dry, but there will be a very small chance for an isolated shower or two Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

