A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather as we head into the first half of the week. This pattern will promote plenty of sunshine and heat through the day with minimal rain chances thanks to an easterly flow at the surface.

Temperatures will start int the mid-upper 70s this morning and then quickly warm into the low 90s by this afternoon. While this has been the norm as of late, the actual normal high temperatures is 85°. In fact, we will likely tie if not break a record high temperature this afternoon. The record high for today is 92° set in 1990.

The heat will stick around for the first half of the week until high temperatures drop back into the mid-upper 80s on Thursday. By Saturday the chance of rain will also increase to around 40%.

Have a great Monday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

