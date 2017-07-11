Happy Saturday! I'm 10News Meteorologist Ric Kearbey with your weekend forecast.

A few scattered showers are possible through early afternoon but the best chance of showers and some thunderstorms will come after 3pm today into the evening. Our high will be in low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday brings cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with a high only near 80.

Have a great weekend!

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP