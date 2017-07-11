Abundant tropical moisture remains in place as we kick of the week. This will bring a small chance for a few stray showers at any point through the morning, but will be more likely this afternoon as the heat of the day sparks more activity. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy today with warm and humid conditions. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will linger into the this evening, but most of the activity will dissipate after midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures return to the low 70s.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the middle of the week, but the coverage will be a little less. The chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday will be around 40-50%.

The forecast models continue to show an area of low pressure developing in the western Caribbean and then tracking north into the Gulf of Mexico through the second half of the week into the weekend. The exact track of this low is still uncertain, but regardless an increase in tropical moisture should be expected. Right now a 70% chance for widespread showers and storms is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP