ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After some much-needed rain and cooler weather last weekend, it appears the heat and humidity have returned -- and with a vengeance!

High pressure is once again dominating the region and is expected to continue to do so at least through Thursday. With that being said, there is a very low rain chance possible Thursday for parts of the Nature Coast as a weak boundary settles nearby.

Regardless, the heat and humidity continue.

However, as we make our way toward the end of the week and into the weekend, some changes are on the way. We’re tracking our next system, which is forecast to bring a cold front and increasing clouds -- in addition to some higher rain chances -- starting Friday.

And you guessed it, some slightly cooler temperatures, too! You can expect daytime highs to climb near 80 degrees both Friday and Saturday. Also, hold on to that hat as we’ll see breezy winds both days.

This front won’t be around too long as it retreats and brings a warm front through late Saturday and into Sunday, bringing another small chance of rain through the area at that time.

We’re only going with a low 10-20 percent chance of rain both days.

Now here’s where things get interesting and slightly less clear.

Our best chance of rain? It’s currently slated to arrive sometime Monday with -*another* cold front heading our way. The timing on this one is tricky as models have been inconsistent, so we’ll likely know more as the new data comes in later this week.

As it stands, this front may end up stalling just to our north through the middle of next week. Giving us daily rain chances, with the best chances falling along and north of Interstate 4.

Because of model inconsistency and us still being days out, rainfall totals are uncertain as well.

At this time, severe weather is not a concern. Be sure to check back in with the 10News Weather team for the latest on any changes.

