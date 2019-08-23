ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean that could become a tropical depression this weekend.

The NHC said the area is about 1,300 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, moving west to west-northwest at about 15 miles per hour.

This tropical wave currently has a 40-50 percent chance of development in the next two to five days..

Also in the Atlantic is a tropical disturbance expected to develop off Florida's east coast. The weak area of low pressure is between the southeastern coast of Florida and Andros Island in the northwestern Bahamas.

This system is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers.

The area of low pressure is forecast to move near or over Florida on Friday into Saturday. The interaction with land will likely limit any development or strengthening.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains will still be possible across southern and central Florida during the next few days. Rainfall totals may reach 1-2 inches.

