ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re waking up to very chilly temperatures across Tampa Bay and even colder air is on the way through the day today into Tuesday night.
Temperatures will start in the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday morning and then only warm into the middle 50s this afternoon despite mostly sunny skies.
To add to the chill, winds will be quite breezy out of the north from 10-15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.
Tonight will be the coldest Tampa Bay has been in over two years with low temperatures dropping down to around freezing, if not below.
A freeze watch is in effect for Tampa Bay, with a Freeze Warning in effect for the Nature Coast.
The entire area will have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 1 a.m.- 9 a.m. Wednesday as feels-like temps plunge into the 20s.
