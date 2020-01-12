x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Weather

Temperatures to tumble across Tampa Bay; freeze watch issued

Consider taking care of plants that are sensitive to the cold.
Credit: 10 Weather

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Temperatures could fall to the freezing mark across parts of Tampa Bay as some of the coldest air of the season settles into the area.

Tampa, St. Petersburg and locations south should be OK, but it's the northern counties that need to watch out. Literally, there's a freeze watch in effect from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

It includes the areas of Citrus, Hernando, Levy and Sumter counties. A watch means there's the potential for widespread freezing temperatures at or below 32 degrees. 

This is the time to consider moving sensitive plants indoors or protest any outdoor vegetation that could be killed by the cold.

High temperatures will likely struggle to make it out of the 50s on Tuesday -- the first day of December. The normal high temperature in Tampa this time of year is 75 degrees, according to National Weather Service data.

RELATED: Coldest air of the season arrives in Tampa Bay this week

RELATED: Endangered turtles warming up in Florida after being found cold-stunned

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter