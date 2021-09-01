Near-freezing temperatures forecast for parts of Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Now's the time to bring in or protect any vegetation that could be damaged by cold weather, forecasters say.
A frost advisory goes into effect from 4-8 a.m. Sunday for most of the area away from the Gulf of Mexico and north of Interstate 4, according to the National Weather Service.
Locations closer to the water, like Pinellas County, likely will avoid the near-freezing temperatures but still have temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.
Temperatures will once again climb into the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday.
