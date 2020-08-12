Frost advisory in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Tampa Bay

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s going to be another cold night across Tampa Bay. Parts of our region might even see frost develop by Wednesday morning.

🥶 Another night of cold temperatures across Tampa Bay. A brief FREEZE is possible over parts of the Nature Coast early Wednesday morning. Widespread frost is also expected across the Nature Coast and interior counties. pic.twitter.com/SYfbGH8BAl — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) December 8, 2020

Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco counties area under a frost advisory from 1-8 a.m. Wednesday.

A few of the cities included are Lakeland, Wauchula, Sebring, Arcadia, Crystal River, Homosassa, Hernando Beach, Dade City and Zephyrhills.

A frost advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 33 to 36 degrees on clear and calm nights during the growing season.

Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

