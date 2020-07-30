Gov. DeSantis: State is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Isaias

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed Floridians regarding Tropical Storm Isaias Thursday as the storm treks across the Caribbean and is expected to impact the east coast of the state.
DeSantis started his address saying that the state is watching the latest developments on the storm as it moves towards Florida.
“While we can’t be certain of the exact track of the storm and we certainly can’t be sure about the intensity it will ultimately reach, we do expect to see impacts to the state of Florida. Even if the storm remains off our shore, which is the current forecast," he said.
Regardless of the projected outcome, DeSantis wants Floridians to be prepared now as we continue to push into the 2020 Atlantic Hurrican Season.
"Please keep up with official updates and make sure you have a plan and seven days worth of food, water and medicine," he said.
