Halloween forecast is one of the coolest in years

The last several years have seen hot and humid Halloweens.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you've moved to Tampa Bay within the last few years, you probably think it's always hot and humid on Halloween. Tampa Bay hasn't had a Halloween with a high temperature in the 70s since 2017.

This year will be nearly perfect with clear, starry skies and temperatures falling through the low 70s and into the upper 60s during the trick-or-treating evening.

The sky will be extra scary too, as it will be moonless with moon setting during Sunday afternoon (4:22 p.m.) and not rising again until Monday morning (4:05 a.m.).

Your hour-by-hour breakdown for Sunday evening's Halloween festivities looks like this:

4 p.m.: Clear skies, 75º, north-northwest winds 9 mph

5 p.m.: Clear skies, 74º, north-northwest winds 9 mph

6 p.m.: Clear skies, 73º, north-northwest winds 8 mph

7 p.m.: Clear skies, 71º, north-northwest winds 8 mph

8 p.m.: Clear skies, 70º, north-northwest winds 7 mph

9 p.m.: Clear skies, 69º, north-northwest winds 6 mph

This forecast reminds me of a Halloween weather joke. Why does the skeleton love the forecast? Because it was bone dry!

Have a great and safe Halloween!