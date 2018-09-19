More grandparents are turning to pot.

A new study from researchers at New York University shows the number of baby boomers using marijuana is skyrocketing. And the amount of people age 65 and up is also increasing.

“They’re using it more because it helps,” said Joe Redner, a medical marijuana advocate and owner of Mons Venus strip club in Tampa. A cancer patient, he has been fighting for the right to grow his own medicinal pot.

“It’s a medicine and the baby boomers are finally learning that everything the government told them about marijuana is a lie,” he said.

The study says marijuana use is up 9 percent among baby boomers and 3 percent among those 65 and older.

Redner isn’t surprised, “It’s good for you and your body and can be used to cure specific health problems.”

The study also says while most marijuana users are young adults, the baby boomer generation is unique in having more experience with the drug back in the 1960s and '70s, and those who have done it before are more likely to do it again. It also found adults who used marijuana were more likely to report alcohol use disorder, nicotine dependence and misuse of prescription medications.

But one thing is clear from the study: stigmas against marijuana are changing.

“It’s just unbelievable for all these years that the government put this stigma on it and made it a debilitating drug when it’s not and can be used not only for medicinal use but to create a bunch of other everyday products we use too,” Redner said.

Redner says those using the plant are smart to do so because of the health benefits but says there’s probably another reason for the increased use.

“The average marijuana user in the country is 50 years old. The average user in Florida is 55 years old. The reason for that is because they want to get off their opioids, and marijuana is something that helps get you off them,” Redner said.

Research supports that with studies showing opioid prescriptions being much lower in states with medical cannabis laws.

So far, there are 30 states with legalized medical marijuana or recreational laws. Two years ago in Florida, voters passed Amendment 2, which legalized medical marijuana.

But is this large bump in people using marijuana enough to make an impact at the voting polls? And will candidates adapt to appease their constituents? Redner says the power is with the people.

“Candidates and lawmakers are going to do what’s going to get them the votes ultimately or they’ll do what gets them the money to get the votes,” Render said.

If you want to know where both Florida gubernatorial candidates stand on marijuana, we’ve already asked Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum about that. You can find their responses at wtsp.com/eyeonpolitics.

