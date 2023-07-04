Dangerous heat in the Tampa Bay area is here to stay for July 4th festivities

A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the entire Tampa Bay area. This means when combining the temperature and the humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees in the shade.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke may be a bigger issue if you do not take precautions.

Only a few isolated spots will be lucky to see a brief rain-cooled shower or thunderstorm. Chances will remain best in interior locations.

Triple-digit feels-like temperatures are expected to continue nearly every afternoon this week, along with daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms on the increase, especially by late week.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

This heat is all in response to a heat dome that has broken dozens of records across the country over the last few weeks. This heat dome likely remains in firm control of the weather for at least another couple of days with no real relief until the weekend.

Make sure you hydrate for several hours before going outside for long periods of time and find cooler and shady spots under overhangs or big trees. Even this evening for fireworks, you'll notice it will still feel like the 90s to near 100 degrees.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.