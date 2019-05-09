ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A heat advisory has been issued for the entire area except Citrus County for today from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Heat Indices could be as high as 110 degrees in some locations.

If you are in this area you are advised to:

Find air conditioning.

Avoid strenuous activities.

Watch for heat illness.

Wear light clothing.

Check on family members and neighbors.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Never leave people or pets in a closed car.

