ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A heat advisory has been issued for the entire area except Citrus County for today from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Heat Indices could be as high as 110 degrees in some locations. 

If you are in this area you are advised to: 

  • Find air conditioning.
  • Avoid strenuous activities.
  • Watch for heat illness.
  • Wear light clothing.
  • Check on family members and neighbors.
  • Drink plenty of fluids.
  • Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.
  • Never leave people or pets in a closed car.

