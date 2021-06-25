Sweltering heat interrupts US Olympic trials

A record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest put a critical stop to the U.S. event Saturday in Oregon.

EUGENE, Ore. — Things took a staggering turn on Saturday for heptathlon track star Taliyah Brooks at the Olympic trials when surging heat put a pause to the event in Eugene, Oregon.

Temperatures at Hayward Field reached 108 degrees, and the surface of the track exceeded 150 degrees, according to the Associated Press. Fans were asked to evacuate the stadium due to extreme heat.

The record-breaking heat wave caused the USA Track and Field event to suspend all activity at 3:00 that afternoon and then commence again at 8 p.m.

The Associated Press reported that Brooks was in fourth place when she went down during javelin warmups. She was not able to continue after races resumed. Annie Kunz got the win.

States in the Pacific Northwest area were given a heads up from the National Weather Service.

"This event will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest," said the National Weather Service office in Spokane, Washington.

CNN reported that this heat event will stretch across Washington, Idaho, Oregon and even northern California, and it could last through Independence Day weekend.