LITHIA, Fla. -- A flood warning will go into effect for the next several days for the Alafia River.

National Weather Service meteorologists expect the river to rise above its 13-foot flood stage to about 13.3 feet early Monday. By Tuesday morning, the river is forecast to fall below flood stage.

River Drive and Squirrel Run Way downstream of State Road 640 are completely covered at that level, according to the weather service.

More rain -- some heavy at times -- is expected Sunday, with even more showers and storm chances every day this upcoming week, according to 10Weather's meteorologists.

The Alafia River, in Hillsborough County at Lithia, is expected to reach minor flood stage late tonight and crest early tomorrow morning. Please be aware of rising river levels in this area. #flwx pic.twitter.com/Tl6r4IO6ep — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) May 20, 2018

If you drive up to an area covered by water, don't go through it! It is difficult to know how deep the water might be below its surface.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP