A hot and dry April for Tampa Bay, says Climate Prediction Center

Thursday, March 25, 2021 may just be the start of the return of typical hot Tampa Bay weather.
The Tampa temperature rose to 88-degrees Thursday afternoon, making it the hottest day in 135 days. The last time the temperature hit at least 88-degrees was on Nov. 10, 2020, when the high temperature hit 89-degrees.
Is this a sign of things to come? Well, looking ahead to April, the average high temperature starts the month at 78-degrees, 10 degrees cooler than today. By the end of April, the average high temperature is 84-degrees.
But the Climate Prediction Center says expect more heat than that. They predicting that Tampa Bay will see 'above normal' temperatures overall for the month.
Drier than usual weather is forecast as well. Parts of Tampa Bay are already a bit dry. It's also the time of the year where wildfires can become an issue.
In 2020, the average global temperature in April was 1.91 degrees above the 20th-century average, making April 2020 the second-hottest behind April 2016. The eight warmest Aprils have all occurred since 2010, and April 2020 marked the 44th consecutive April above the 20th-century average, as Earth continues to experience warming due to Global Warming.
