CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The fury of Hurricane Florence pounds the Carolina coast as it delivers destructive winds and catastrophic flooding.

Saturday, September 15

3:45 p.m. Flash flood warnings have been issued for Cabarrus and Rowan counties until 10:30 p.m.

3 p.m. Flash flood warnings have been issued for Anson, Richmond and Union counties until 10:15 p.m.

2:42 p.m. Flash flood warnings have been issued for Davidson, Montgomery, Randolph and Stanly counties until 10:15 p.m.

2:12 p.m. Cumberland County, City of Fayetteville and Town of Wade have issued a mandatory evacuation order for all persons residing within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear River and The Little River within Cumberland County in order to minimize the imminent threat of injury or loss of life.

*****MANDATORY EVACUATIONS*****



There is a mandatory evacuation in place for citizens of Cumberland County, City of Fayetteville, and the town of Wade. All residents within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear and Little River should leave IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/pAzFhP2otZ — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) September 15, 2018

1:11 p.m. First Tropical Storm Florence related death in South Carolina has been reported. A 61-year-old woman was killed late Friday when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree that had fallen across Highway 18 near the town of Union.

11:39 a.m. North Carolina Emergency Management updates statewide power outages at 772,405 with the highest concentration in coastal areas. Duke Energy reports over 7,600 outages in Charlotte as numerous trees have knocked down power lines across the area.

11:30 a.m. During a press briefing updating storm conditions in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper urges everyone to pay attention to local river levels and to be prepared for catastrophic flooding and landslides through Monday.

11:22 a.m. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich's concern grows over the location of Florence's two primary rain bands as they move toward Charlotte. "I actually hope I blow this forecast big time," Panovich tweets.

I actually hope I blow this forecast big time and you can @ me all day and I'd be happy, problem is that rain bands location compared to the movement of the center is not good for our area tonight & tomorrow. #flood #Florence #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/tgYOZ9y2wK — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 15, 2018

11:15 a.m. Wrightsville Beach is shut down until Tuesday. Local police tell NBC Charlotte that homeowners and business owners will be the first to come back once the town is reopened.

PD: Wrightsville is shut down until Tuesday-



Homeowners and businesses owners will be the first to come back-#WCNCFlorence pic.twitter.com/oo32EJWkwm — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) September 15, 2018

11:08 a.m. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster lifts evacuation orders for Charleston, Dorchester, Berekely, and Colleton counties effective immediately. Evacuation orders remain in effect for all zones in Georgetown and Horry counties.

#ALERT: MANDATORY EVACUATION STILL IN EFFECT FOR ZONES A, B and C in HORRY and GEORGETOWN COUNTIES DUE TO HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS #HurricaneFlorenceSC #HurricaneFlorence #Florence #alert pic.twitter.com/rqzJzPdZCA — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 15, 2018

10:15 a.m. A massive tree falls on a home along Howard Street in north Charlotte. Several vehicles are also damaged by the tree, but thankfully there are no reported injuries. Heavier wind and rain is approaching Charlotte as Florence moves into the area.

Massive tree down on several homes on Howard St. in north Charlotte. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/ZOciMUqppA — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) September 15, 2018

9:28 a.m. South Carolina Emergency Management reports more than 172,000 power outages statewide. Trees and power lines are downed across the state, and many roads are now becoming impassable. FEMA announces that over 7,500 Coast Guard men and women are ready to assist in the aftermath of the storm in coastal areas.

9:00 a.m. President Trump approves disaster relief for North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Florence. Trump's action will send federal funding to affected people in several North Carolina counties to help with recovery from the deadly storm.

8:16 a.m. Officials in Carteret County confirm two more deaths related to Florence, bringing the storm's official death toll to seven.

8:05 a.m. First Warn meteorologist Chris Mulcahy reports that Tropical Storm Florence slows down even more and is now moving at just 2 mph. This could lead to higher rain totals in affected areas being impacted by Florence.

NOT GOOD... Tropical Storm #Florence is only moving at 2 mph now! This will keep heavier rain for longer on the coast. pic.twitter.com/dDo4TZucWm — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) September 15, 2018

6:55 a.m. Moderate-to-heavy rainfall is seen in Lancaster, South Carolina. The outer bands of Florence have reached the Charlotte area. Steady rain showers will give way to flooding rain Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.

Currently getting our heaviest sheet of rainfall in Lancaster that we’ve seen since 4 am. Coming down here just off Main Street. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/R5ndy0MTx2 — Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) September 15, 2018

6:09 a.m. Charlotte Government tweets that the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street are closed due to a downed power line at Southampton Road in southwest Charlotte. Several trees and power lines have been reported down in Charlotte with thousands of power outages in Mecklenburg County.

5:10 a.m. North Carolina Emergency Management reports 780,964 outages across the state as Tropical Storm Florence continues to dump heavy rain in southeastern North Carolina. The outer bands of the storm have reached the Charlotte area and rain is falling south and east of the Queen City.

5 a.m. Maximum sustained winds of Tropical Storm Florence are down to 50 mph as the storm continues to move inland over eastern South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center says the storm will continue to cause catastrophic flooding over North and South Carolina. First Warn meteorologist Chris Mulcahy said Florence will bring 6-10 inches of rain to Charlotte through the weekend.

4:22 a.m. South Carolina Emergency Management announces more than 165,000 power outages related to Florence, bringing the reported totals to nearly 1 million across North and South Carolina.

2 a.m. Florence is inland over eastern South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of up to 60 mph, according to NHC. A storm surge was issued for Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Okracoke Inlet, N.C., and Pamlico Sound.

1:40 a.m. Over 770,000 are without power in North Carolina, according to state officials.

Friday, September 14

11 p.m. Florence's center continues to move slowly towards Charlotte with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Life-threatening storm surges and strong winds are expected to continue overnight, according to the National Hurricane Center.

8 p.m. Florence's center is moving into eastern South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of about 70 mph, according to NHC.

5:40 p.m. Over 680,000 people are without power in North Carolina, according to state officials.

5:15 p.m. President Donald Trump is preparing to travel to areas affected by Florence next week, according to a report from the Associated Press.

5 p.m. Florence downgrades to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm is moving west at 3 mph and is about 50 miles west-southwest of Wilmington and about 25 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach.

4:27 p.m. A massive tree falls just off of Sharon Road in south Charlotte, crushing a red sedan.

Another massive tree fell just off of Sharon Road and crushed this red car. #WCNCFlorence pic.twitter.com/AqzLbDyk6T — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) September 14, 2018

4:20 p.m. Death roll increases to at least four people.

3:57 p.m. Over 630,000 are without power in North Carolina, according to state officials.

Current statewide power outage total is at 639,729, with the highest concentration in Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Johnston, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Sampson and Wake counties. Find updates here: https://t.co/DDADHfWsM3 — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 14, 2018

3:30 p.m. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirms there have been three deaths related to Hurricane Florence. A mother and an infant were killed in Wilmington when a tree fell on their home and another person was electrocuted in Lenoir County trying to plug in a generator.

3:05 p.m. A large tree falls on top of a home and a car in Myers Park neighborhood.

The rain hasn’t started falling in Charlotte yet, but the trees are starting to snap from the wind. A tree in Myers Park fell on this house and a car. #WCNCFlorence pic.twitter.com/8Uf08BGtRf — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) September 14, 2018

Noon The National Hurricane Center reports that Florence is wobbling slowly westward over southern North Carolina. A station operated by Weatherflow at Federal Point, North Carolina reported sustained winds of 56 mph and gusts of 72 mph.

Heavy rainfall totals recorded as of 12 p.m. Friday, September 14:

Oriental, N.C.: 18.53 inches

Surf City, N.C.: 14.07 inches

Morehead City, N.C.: 13.81 inches

Jacksonville, N.C.: 13.07 inches

11:51 a.m. A 105 mph wind gust recorded at 7 a.m. was the second-highest ever in Wilmington, North Carolina. The strongest gust ever recorded was in 1958, when Hurricane Helene was clocked at 135 mph.

The 105 mph wind gust recorded at 7:00 AM this morning was the 2nd highest recorded in Wilmington, NC. Here is where Florence matches up to other hurricanes that affected Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/qC2sZR9Amg — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) September 14, 2018

11:40 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announces it will be closed for students and staff Monday due to the impacts of Hurricane Florence. Multiple high schools in the district are still being used as shelters by the American Red Cross for evacuees.

11 a.m. Gov. Roy Cooper says more than 500,000 North Carolinians are without power as Florence continues to batter the coast and surrounding areas. Cooper urges people to stay in their shelter and do not go outside until the storm has passed. As of 11 a.m., Cooper says there are 20,000 people in 157 shelters statewide.

10:47 a.m. The National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. update says Hurricane Florence is just inland near Cape Fear, North Carolina. The life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force wind gusts continue with catastrophic flooding expected over portions of the Carolinas. Florence now has sustained winds of 80 mph as it moves west-southwest at only 3 mph.

9:15 FEMA holds a press conference updating storm conditions along the coast of North and South Carolina. A spokesperson says 24-36 hours remain of a significant threat from rain and storm surge in coastal areas.

9:05 a.m. The Neuse River in Oriental, North Carolina is cresting at 36.35 feet. Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich reports that major flood stage is seven feet. The National Hurricane Center reports that Florence's eye is wobbling slowly southwestward near the coast of southeastern North Carolina.

The Neuse River at Oriental shot up to 36.35' with #Florence flood stage is just 4'. #ncwx #obx pic.twitter.com/6Xv4TnsGUh — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 14, 2018

8:24 a.m. The Cape Fear River is rising rapidly as Hurricane Florence pounds the coast with heavy rain, high winds and devastating storm surge. Storm surge levels in some areas have been reported over 10 feet.

The worst of it so far-



The Cape Fear River rising rapidly. pic.twitter.com/QEAibHsL1D — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) September 14, 2018

8 a.m. The National Hurricane Center reports that Florence's "life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds will continue" as the storm works inland from the landfall point near Wrightsville Beach.

7:15 a.m. Hurricane Florence officially makes landfall along the North Carolina coast near Wrightsville Beach at the coordinates 34.2N, 77.8W, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds at the time of landfall are estimated to be 90 mph.

7 a.m. The National Hurricane Center reports that the center of the eye of Hurricane Florence is "about to make landfall" near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. The storm has 90 mph winds with gusts reported at 112 mph. The storm is about 10 miles east of Wilmington, North Carolina at this time.

6 a.m. The eyewall of Hurricane Florence is now onshore in North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center reports "landfall of the center will occur very soon." Water levels in Pamlico Sound and Emerald Isle remain elevated and are expected to rise as the tide comes back in. A gauge in Emerald Isle measured water levels seven feet above normal.

5 a.m. The National Hurricane Center reports "Florence about to make landfall in North Carolina." The storm is about 25 miles east of Wilmington with sustained winds of 90 mph. Florence is "causing life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds." The NHC reports that Florence will cause "catastrophic freshwater flooding" over portions of North and South Carolina.

4:20 a.m. The National Hurricane Center reports that the eyewall of Hurricane Florence is beginning to reach the coast of North Carolina. Landfall is imminent near Wilmington, North Carolina. Sustained winds are 90 mph amid reports of 10-foot storm surge in some areas.

4 a.m. NBC Charlotte begins special team coverage as we await landfall for Hurricane Florence near Wilmington, North Carolina.

3:17 a.m. Meteorologist Mariel Ruiz updates Hurricane Florence's track as the storm continues to batter the Carolina coast. Landfall is expected sometime between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday near Wilmington, North Carolina.

3 a.m. The National Hurricane Center reports that Florence has a sustained wind of 75 mph with gusts of 90 mph at Cape Lookout, North Carolina. Storm surge values continue to rise along the coast and on inland waterways. Storm surge was measured at over six feet at Emerald Isle.

[VIDEO] 3am North Myrtle Beach #HurricanceFlorence update. The storm is just hours away from here now. The winds are picking up. @wcnc @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/7IZQNtUctU — Mark Boyle (@WCNCmboyle) September 14, 2018

2 a.m. Hurricane Florence remains a Category 1 storm but continues to pack a punch with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Florence is about 35 miles east of Wilmington and about 50 miles southwest of Morehead City, according to the National Hurricane Center. A USGS gauge at New Bern, North Carolina has recorded just over ten feet of inundation.

Thursday, September 13

11 p.m. Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 1 storm but "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are occurring along the North Carolina coast," according to the National Hurricane Center. Florence is about 50 miles south of Morehead City and about 60 miles east-southeast of Wilmington.

8 p.m. NHC's advisory lists Hurricane Florence as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. Florence is about 85 miles east-southeast of Wilmington and is about 145 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

6 p.m. New forecast shows Florence's maximum sustained winds strengthened to 105 mph.

5 p.m. National Hurricane Center's advisory has Hurricane Florence entering the outer banks and the southeastern coast of North Carolina with hurricane-force winds and heavy bands of rain. The advisory says "life-threatening storm surge and rainfall expected."

2:04 p.m. Rock Hill Schools announce they will be closed Friday.

12:30 p.m. Hurricane Florence is already generating storm surge in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

11 a.m. Florence has not changed in intensity since this morning, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is now 170 miles off the coast of Wilmington with maximum wind speeds of 110 miles per hour.

9/13 11:00 AM EDT: Here are the latest Key Messages for #Hurricane #Florence. The full advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/UY1WUj2vIA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2018

10:45 a.m. CPCC announces all classes will be canceled starting 5 p.m. on Thursday through Monday.

9 a.m. First tornado watch has been issued for portions of the North Carolina coast until 9 pm. This means that brief spin ups could form as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence come onshore.

8:30 a.m. The effects of Hurricane Florence are being felt on the Frying Pan Tower, about 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina. Heavy wind and surf are noticeable from the tower's live camera with dark clouds circling the area.

8 a.m. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Florence making landfall as a Category 2 storm near Wilmington around 2 a.m. Friday. The storm is still maintaining its strength with 110 mph winds. The storm is currently located about 170 miles east-southeast of Wilmington and 220 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Here's the latest look at the rainfall and highest wind gusts expected from #Florence. This is going to be a major rainmaker for the Charlotte area. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/4TgQRPiwe1 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 13, 2018

6 a.m. The surf and winds along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina begin to pick up as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence quickly approach the coast of the Carolinas.

5 a.m. Hurricane Florence remains a strong Category 2 storm about 200 miles from Wilmington and moving northwest at 15 mph. It is set to make landfall early on Friday on the southeastern North Carolina coast. Heavy rain leading to flooding remains main concern inland.

Wednesday, September 12

11 p.m. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows Florence weakening to Category 2 but life-threatening storm surge and rainfall is still expected.

Florence is moving northwest at about 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. The storm is about 280 miles east-southeast of Wilmington and about 325 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach.

8:40 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence cancels his planned trip to Georgia on Thursday because of the updated track of Hurricane Florence.

8 p.m. Hurricane Florence weakens slightly but remains a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

Keep getting weaker #Florence down to 115 mph pic.twitter.com/cYmWuBTyh7 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 13, 2018

6:15 p.m. President Donald Trump is urging those living in the path of Hurricane Florence to comply with all evacuation orders and emergency instructions. President Trump said, "protection of life is the absolute highest priority." He warned that Florence could be "one of the biggest ever to hit the east coast."

5 p.m. New advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Florence shifting southwest from its previous track, making for horrible inland flooding across all of the Carolinas.

5pm #Florence Track Update this is going to make for horrible inland flooding across all of the Carolinas. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/KwVHqEwJdS — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 12, 2018

3:30 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools canceled classes Thursday and Friday ahead of Hurricane Florence.

2 p.m. Hurricane Florence is downgraded to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph sustained winds. The National Hurricane Center reports that Florence's wind field is growing in size and life-threatening storm surge and rainfall are expected across portions of the Carolinas. The storm is projected to regain strength to Category 4 status later in the day.

11 a.m. The National Hurricane Center updates the position of Hurricane Florence. The storm, which still has 130 mph winds. The storm is now located about 485 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina and 520 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

10:30 a.m. Charlotte city leaders hold a safety press briefing and announced that five shelters will be opened for Hurricane Florence evacuees. They will be opened at East Mecklenburg High School, South Mecklenburg High School, North Mecklenburg High School, Olympic High School and Ardrey Kell High School. To get more information about these shelters, you can text CHARMECK to 888777.

10 a.m. Gov. Roy Cooper updates preparations across the state ahead of Hurricane Florence.

"My message is clear: Disaster is at the doorstep and is coming in," Cooper warned.

9:30 a.m. FEMA gave a news conference to provide updates regarding preparations for Hurricane Florence as it barrels towards the Carolinas. FEMA stressed the need for people who are in mandatory evacuation zones to leave.

8:45 a.m. Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the rain and flood threat for the Charlotte-area has increased as Hurricane Florence slightly shifts its track. Panovich said the storm is a powerful Category 4 storm and will likely remain that way until it makes landfall because there is nothing to slow down - or weaken the storm. The Queen City could see remnants of the storm through early next week.

. @wxbrad There is nothing in the next 24 hours that will slow [Hurricane Florence] down or weaken it all. It will likely maintain a Category 4 (possibly 5) status #WCNCFlorence — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 12, 2018

8 a.m. The latest advisory from the NHC shows little if any change as Florence moves to about 530 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. Sustained winds remain at 130 mph and the NHC advises Florence is "expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states."

7:10 a.m. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper appears on NBC's "TODAY" show to discuss Florence's potential impact and preparations across the state.

"Flooding is a significant risk here and often when there is flooding, the people who can afford it the least get hit the most," Cooper said. "So we are ready to spring into action to make sure we help those people and get them to safety."

5 a.m. The National Hurricane Center shows Florence slightly weakening as a Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds. First Warn Meteorologist Chris Mulcahy says this weakening will actually help the storm get stronger as the eye regenerates over the Atlantic.

Tuesday, September 11

11 p.m. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows the Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph moving WNW at 17 mph. It's 670 miles from Cape Fear, N.C.

7:30 p.m. The National Weather Service says more than 5.4 million people live in areas now under hurricane warnings or watches on the U.S. East Coast. Another 4 million people are under a tropical storm watch.

5 p.m. The National Hurricane Center showed the Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph moving WNW at 17 mph. The range for landfall is from the central Outer Banks to Myrtle Beach.

4:48 p.m. UNC Charlotte announces all classes will be canceled starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday until further notice.

3:30 p.m. The president says the safety of the American people is his "absolute highest priority" as Hurricane Florence takes aim at portions of the East Coast. Mr. Trump declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia; he also canceled campaign events Thursday and Friday.

2:40 p.m. Recruits return to the Marine Corps' largest East Coast training installation after South Carolina's governor lifted an evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Florence.

2 p.m. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper calls Hurricane Florence a "monster" that residents should not try to ride out in their homes.

1:45 p.m. The National Hurricane Center has put out a new advisory that states Hurricane Florence is getting better organized and increasing in size.

12:30 p.m. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issues a mandatory evacuation order for the barrier islands ahead of Hurricane Florence.

"Even if you've ridden out storms, don't ride this one out. Don't bet your life riding out a monster," Cooper said. "The time to hope Hurricane Florence away is gone. Our coast is under a hurricane watch and will likely take the first hit. Rain in some places will be measured in feet, not inches. Wherever in North Carolina you are, get ready for Hurricane Florence."

12:12 p.m. Charlotte Motor Speedway announces that its campgrounds will be opened for evacuees from Hurricane Florence. Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office, which is located at the entrance to zMax Dragway on Bruton Smith Boulevard. The campground opened to evacuees at noon Tuesday.

Noon SCDPS flush cars begin escorting cars from Charleston to Columbia on the I-26 eastbound reversed lanes.

SCDPS flush cars begin escorting cars from Charleston to Columbia on the I-26 eastbound reversed lanes. #Florence #SCTweets pic.twitter.com/ymcKWyM6Ib — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 11, 2018

11:18 a.m. Governor McMaster holds a Hurricane Florence briefing from the Emergency Operations Center. McMaster has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for all evacuation zones in the following three counties only, Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton.

McMaster also said state government offices and schools in Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton counties, as well as Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Byron and Hampton will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, September 12.

McMaster says there is no need to reverse the lanes of highways in Beaufort County since the mandatory evacuation order has been lifted.

11 a.m. The National Hurricane Center indicates that Hurricane Florence is expected to restrengthen later today and that life-threatening storm surge is possible along the coasts of North and South Carolina.

"Eastern, you need to get out," said Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich. "If you live anywhere near the water, you need to get inland."

10 a.m. Twelve counties in North Carolina announced mandatory evacuations effective Tuesday, September 11. Those counties are Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Carteret, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico and Tyrrell. As of 10 a.m., there are no curfews in place for any counties or cities in North Carolina.

10 a.m. Hurricane Florence has weakened slightly with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph

9:50 a.m. FEMA holds a news conference talking about how they are prepared for the storm. FEMA said those who are in evacuation zones need to leave as this is a very dangerous storm.

9 a.m. Clinton College issues mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Florence. According to the school, the campus will be closed until Monday.

Parents will be able to pick up their students during the evacuation or make other accommodations for them.

For the students who need to stay on campus, the cafeteria is prepared to operate through the storm and the college has made plans for off-campus shelter in case an emergency situation arises. Campus security will also be in place and emergency kits will be given to students who opt to stay in the residence hall

8 a.m. South Carolina officials begin the "flushing process" of lane reversal on I-26 in Columbia. All lanes of the interstate will be reversed to allow traffic out of Charleston due to mandatory evacuations put in place by Gov. Henry McMaster Monday. Highway Patrol will also reverse the lanes of Highway 501, Highway 278 and Highway 21 in Buford County. More than 1 million people were ordered to evacuate coastal areas of the Palmetto State.

7 a.m. Mandatory evacuations begin for all residents and guests of Dare County, N.C. along the Outer Banks. Emergency officials began the mandatory evacuation of Hatteras Island at noon Monday ahead of Florence.

5 a.m. The National Hurricane Center issues the first storm surge and hurricane watches for the Carolina coast ahead of Florence's landfall. The watches extend north from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. There's no major change in Florence's strength as the Category 4 hurricane has sustained winds of 140 mph and is located about 975 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

Monday, September 10

11 p.m. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says the hurricane shifted a bit to the north and east, which would make landfall closer to Morehead City than Wilmington. The storm could become a category five by Wednesday.

10:45 p.m. President Trump approves North Carolina's Emergency Declaration. The administration says the president's actions "authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts."

10 p.m. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urges residents to evacuate the state's coastal areas. Cooper's office said the category four hurricane is expected to hit the Wilmington area on Thursday, but impacts of the storm will likely begin Wednesday. Counties that have ordered evacuations are Bertie, Brunswick, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, New Hanover and Onslow.

9 p.m. UNC-Chapel Hill announces classes will be canceled beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

5 p.m. Hurricane Florence stays a strong Category 4, winds increase to 140 mph.

2:50 p.m. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues mandatory evacuation orders for all coastal counties. McMaster also announced that several major roadways leading to the coast will be closed and reversed so more people can leave the coastal area. McMaster expects one million people to evacuate.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Gov. McMasters says they will reverse the lanes on four big roads going away from the coast. All lanes on I-26 from Charleston to Columbia, Highway 501, Highway 278 and 21 in Buford County. All lanes will be reversed to lead away from the coast. — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 10, 2018

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Mandatory evacuations will begin at Noon Tuesday in all coastal counties in South Carolina according to Gov. McMasters. — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 10, 2018

2:41 p.m. UNC Wilmington issues a mandatory evacuation order for all students living on campus starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday. All students must be off campus by noon on Tuesday.

ALERT: UNCW has issued a mandatory campus evacuation for all students, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Students must evacuate campus beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and must leave campus no later than 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11. - https://t.co/4tGz5lxwwP pic.twitter.com/PkFACbDAT0 — UNCW (@UNCWilmington) September 10, 2018

Noon Hurricane Florence strengthens to a Category 4 storm just one hour after strengthening to a Category 3 hurricane.

BREAKING: Hurricane Florence is now a Category 4 Hurricane, with max sustained winds near 130mph, the NHC reports.



THE LATEST: https://t.co/AldV5fwLSv pic.twitter.com/GLdmGeja7S — Meilin Tompkins (@MeilinTompkins) September 10, 2018

11:03 a.m. Governor Roy Cooper holds a news conference warning North Carolina residents to prepare for the worst saying "Let me be clear. North Carolina is taking Hurricane Florence seriously and you should, too. Get ready now."

11 a.m. Hurricane Florence is upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane making it a major hurricane with winds of 115 mph.

BREAKING: Hurricane Florence now a 'powerful' Category 3 storm https://t.co/24afbdb1Ii pic.twitter.com/u0Epx4Ggaj — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 10, 2018

10:40 a.m. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

5 a.m. Hurricane Florence upgraded to Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph.

#BREAKING: Hurricane Florence has been upgraded to a strong Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds. The rapidly strengthening storm is expected to become a major hurricane later today. #Florence #ncwx #scwx https://t.co/M928rpY6kD pic.twitter.com/wEphs0qSdF — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 10, 2018

Sunday, September 9

11 a.m. Florence becomes a hurricane for the second time and continues to rapidly strengthen.

Saturday, September 8

5:50 p.m. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declares a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence's arrival.

12:44 a.m. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declares a state of emergency as then-Tropical Storm Florence moved towards North Carolina.

