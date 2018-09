CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The fury of Hurricane Florence pounds the Carolina coast as it delivers destructive winds and catastrophic flooding.

Friday, September 14

3:17 a.m. Meteorologist Mariel Ruiz updates Hurricane Florence's track as the storm continues to batter the Carolina coast. Landfall is expected sometime around 8 a.m. Friday near Wilmington, North Carolina.

3 a.m. The National Hurricane Center reports that Florence has a sustained wind of 75 mph with gusts of 90 mph at Cape Lookout, North Carolina. Storm surge values continue to rise along the coast and on inland waterways. Storm surge was measured at over six feet at Emerald Isle.

[VIDEO] 3am North Myrtle Beach #HurricanceFlorence update. The storm is just hours away from here now. The winds are picking up. @wcnc @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/7IZQNtUctU — Mark Boyle (@WCNCmboyle) September 14, 2018

2 a.m. Hurricane Florence remains a Category 1 storm but continues to pack a punch with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Florence is about 35 miles east of Wilmington and about 50 miles southwest of Morehead City, according to the National Hurricane Center. A USGS gauge at New Bern, North Carolina has recorded just over ten feet of inundation.

Thursday, September 13

11 p.m. Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 1 storm but "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are occurring along the North Carolina coast," according to the National Hurricane Center. Florence is about 50 miles south of Morehead City and about 60 miles east-southeast of Wilmington.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

8 p.m. NHC's advisory lists Hurricane Florence as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. Florence is about 85 miles east-southeast of Wilmington and is about 145 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

6 p.m. New forecast shows Florence's maximum sustained winds strengthened to 105 mph.

5 p.m. National Hurricane Center's advisory has Hurricane Florence entering the outer banks and the southeastern coast of North Carolina with hurricane-force winds and heavy bands of rain. The advisory says "life-threatening storm surge and rainfall expected."

2:04 p.m. Rock Hill Schools announce they will be closed Friday.

12:30 p.m. Hurricane Florence is already generating storm surge in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

11:00 a.m. Florence has not changed in intensity since this morning, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is now 170 miles off the coast of Wilmington with maximum wind speeds of 110 miles per hour.

9/13 11:00 AM EDT: Here are the latest Key Messages for #Hurricane #Florence. The full advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/UY1WUj2vIA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2018

10:45 a.m. CPCC announces all classes will be canceled starting 5 p.m. on Thursday through Monday.

9:00 a.m. First tornado watch has been issued for portions of the North Carolina coast until 9 pm. This means that brief spin ups could form as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence come onshore.

8:30 a.m. The effects of Hurricane Florence are being felt on the Frying Pan Tower, about 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina. Heavy wind and surf are noticeable from the tower's live camera with dark clouds circling the area.

8 a.m. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Florence making landfall as a Category 2 storm near Wilmington around 2 a.m. Friday. The storm is still maintaining its strength with 110 mph winds. The storm is currently located about 170 miles east-southeast of Wilmington and 220 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Here's the latest look at the rainfall and highest wind gusts expected from #Florence. This is going to be a major rainmaker for the Charlotte area. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/4TgQRPiwe1 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 13, 2018

6 a.m. The surf and winds along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina begin to pick up as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence quickly approach the coast of the Carolinas.

5 a.m. Hurricane Florence remains a strong Category 2 storm about 200 miles from Wilmington and moving northwest at 15 mph. It is set to make landfall early on Friday on the southeastern North Carolina coast. Heavy rain leading to flooding remains main concern inland.

Wednesday, September 12

11 p.m. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows Florence weakening to Category 2 but life-threatening storm surge and rainfall is still expected.

Florence is moving northwest at about 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. The storm is about 280 miles east-southeast of Wilmington and about 325 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach.

8:40 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence cancels his planned trip to Georgia on Thursday because of the updated track of Hurricane Florence.

8 p.m. Hurricane Florence weakens slightly but remains a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

Keep getting weaker #Florence down to 115 mph pic.twitter.com/cYmWuBTyh7 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 13, 2018

6:15 p.m. President Donald Trump is urging those living in the path of Hurricane Florence to comply with all evacuation orders and emergency instructions. President Trump said, "protection of life is the absolute highest priority." He warned that Florence could be "one of the biggest ever to hit the east coast."

5 p.m. New advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Florence shifting southwest from its previous track, making for horrible inland flooding across all of the Carolinas.

5pm #Florence Track Update this is going to make for horrible inland flooding across all of the Carolinas. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/KwVHqEwJdS — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 12, 2018

3:30 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools canceled classes Thursday and Friday ahead of Hurricane Florence.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Complete list

2 p.m. Hurricane Florence is downgraded to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph sustained winds. The National Hurricane Center reports that Florence's wind field is growing in size and life-threatening storm surge and rainfall are expected across portions of the Carolinas. The storm is projected to regain strength to Category 4 status later in the day.

11 a.m. The National Hurricane Center updates the position of Hurricane Florence. The storm, which still has 130 mph winds. The storm is now located about 485 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina and 520 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

10:30 a.m. Charlotte city leaders hold a safety press briefing and announced that five shelters will be opened for Hurricane Florence evacuees. They will be opened at East Mecklenburg High School, South Mecklenburg High School, North Mecklenburg High School, Olympic High School and Ardrey Kell High School. To get more information about these shelters, you can text CHARMECK to 888777.

10 a.m. Gov. Roy Cooper updates preparations across the state ahead of Hurricane Florence.

"My message is clear: Disaster is at the doorstep and is coming in," Cooper warned.

9:30 a.m. FEMA gave a news conference to provide updates regarding preparations for Hurricane Florence as it barrels towards the Carolinas. FEMA stressed the need for people who are in mandatory evacuation zones to leave.

8:45 a.m. Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the rain and flood threat for the Charlotte-area has increased as Hurricane Florence slightly shifts its track. Panovich said the storm is a powerful Category 4 storm and will likely remain that way until it makes landfall because there is nothing to slow down - or weaken the storm. The Queen City could see remnants of the storm through early next week.

. @wxbrad There is nothing in the next 24 hours that will slow [Hurricane Florence] down or weaken it all. It will likely maintain a Category 4 (possibly 5) status #WCNCFlorence — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 12, 2018

8 a.m. The latest advisory from the NHC shows little if any change as Florence moves to about 530 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. Sustained winds remain at 130 mph and the NHC advises Florence is "expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states."

7:10 a.m. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper appears on NBC's "TODAY" show to discuss Florence's potential impact and preparations across the state.

"Flooding is a significant risk here and often when there is flooding, the people who can afford it the least get hit the most," Cooper said. "So we are ready to spring into action to make sure we help those people and get them to safety."

5 a.m. The National Hurricane Center shows Florence slightly weakening as a Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds. First Warn Meteorologist Chris Mulcahy says this weakening will actually help the storm get stronger as the eye regenerates over the Atlantic.

Tuesday, September 11

11 p.m. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows the Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph moving WNW at 17 mph. It's 670 miles from Cape Fear, N.C.

7:30 p.m. The National Weather Service says more than 5.4 million people live in areas now under hurricane warnings or watches on the U.S. East Coast. Another 4 million people are under a tropical storm watch.

5 p.m. The National Hurricane Center showed the Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph moving WNW at 17 mph. The range for landfall is from the central Outer Banks to Myrtle Beach.

4:48 p.m. UNC Charlotte announces all classes will be canceled starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday until further notice.

3:30 p.m. The president says the safety of the American people is his "absolute highest priority" as Hurricane Florence takes aim at portions of the East Coast. Mr. Trump declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia; he also canceled campaign events Thursday and Friday.

2:40 p.m. Recruits return to the Marine Corps' largest East Coast training installation after South Carolina's governor lifted an evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Florence.

2 p.m. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper calls Hurricane Florence a "monster" that residents should not try to ride out in their homes.

1:45 p.m. The National Hurricane Center has put out a new advisory that states Hurricane Florence is getting better organized and increasing in size.

12:30 p.m. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issues a mandatory evacuation order for the barrier islands ahead of Hurricane Florence.

"Even if you've ridden out storms, don't ride this one out. Don't bet your life riding out a monster," Cooper said. "The time to hope Hurricane Florence away is gone. Our coast is under a hurricane watch and will likely take the first hit. Rain in some places will be measured in feet, not inches. Wherever in North Carolina you are, get ready for Hurricane Florence."

12:12 p.m. Charlotte Motor Speedway announces that its campgrounds will be opened for evacuees from Hurricane Florence. Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office, which is located at the entrance to zMax Dragway on Bruton Smith Boulevard. The campground opened to evacuees at noon Tuesday.

12 p.m. SCDPS flush cars begin escorting cars from Charleston to Columbia on the I-26 eastbound reversed lanes.

SCDPS flush cars begin escorting cars from Charleston to Columbia on the I-26 eastbound reversed lanes. #Florence #SCTweets pic.twitter.com/ymcKWyM6Ib — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 11, 2018

11:18 a.m. Governor McMaster holds a Hurricane Florence briefing from the Emergency Operations Center. McMaster has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for all evacuation zones in the following three counties only, Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton.

McMaster also said state government offices and schools in Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton counties, as well as Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Byron and Hampton will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, September 12.

McMaster says there is no need to reverse the lanes of highways in Beaufort County since the mandatory evacuation order has been lifted.

11 a.m. The National Hurricane Center indicates that Hurricane Florence is expected to restrengthen later today and that life-threatening storm surge is possible along the coasts of North and South Carolina.

"Eastern, you need to get out," said Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich. "If you live anywhere near the water, you need to get inland."

10 a.m. Twelve counties in North Carolina announced mandatory evacuations effective Tuesday, September 11. Those counties are Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Carteret, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico and Tyrrell. As of 10 a.m., there are no curfews in place for any counties or cities in North Carolina.

10 a.m. Hurricane Florence has weakened slightly with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph

9:50 a.m. FEMA holds a news conference talking about how they are prepared for the storm. FEMA said those who are in evacuation zones need to leave as this is a very dangerous storm.

9 a.m. Clinton College issues mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Florence. According to the school, the campus will be closed until Monday.

Parents will be able to pick up their students during the evacuation or make other accommodations for them.

For the students who need to stay on campus, the cafeteria is prepared to operate through the storm and the college has made plans for off-campus shelter in case an emergency situation arises. Campus security will also be in place and emergency kits will be given to students who opt to stay in the residence hall

8 a.m. South Carolina officials begin the "flushing process" of lane reversal on I-26 in Columbia. All lanes of the interstate will be reversed to allow traffic out of Charleston due to mandatory evacuations put in place by Gov. Henry McMaster Monday. Highway Patrol will also reverse the lanes of Highway 501, Highway 278 and Highway 21 in Buford County. More than 1 million people were ordered to evacuate coastal areas of the Palmetto State.

7 a.m. Mandatory evacuations begin for all residents and guests of Dare County, N.C. along the Outer Banks. Emergency officials began the mandatory evacuation of Hatteras Island at noon Monday ahead of Florence.

5 a.m. The National Hurricane Center issues the first storm surge and hurricane watches for the Carolina coast ahead of Florence's landfall. The watches extend north from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. There's no major change in Florence's strength as the Category 4 hurricane has sustained winds of 140 mph and is located about 975 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

Monday, September 10

11:00 p.m. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says the hurricane shifted a bit to the north and east, which would make landfall closer to Morehead City than Wilmington. The storm could become a category five by Wednesday.

10:45 p.m. President Trump approves North Carolina's Emergency Declaration. The administration says the president's actions "authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts."

10:00 p.m. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urges residents to evacuate the state's coastal areas. Cooper's office said the category four hurricane is expected to hit the Wilmington area on Thursday, but impacts of the storm will likely begin Wednesday. Counties that have ordered evacuations are Bertie, Brunswick, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, New Hanover and Onslow.

9:00 p.m. UNC-Chapel Hill announces classes will be canceled beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

5:00 p.m. Hurricane Florence stays a strong Category 4, winds increase to 140 mph.

2:50 p.m. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues mandatory evacuation orders for all coastal counties. McMaster also announced that several major roadways leading to the coast will be closed and reversed so more people can leave the coastal area. McMaster expects one million people to evacuate.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Gov. McMasters says they will reverse the lanes on four big roads going away from the coast. All lanes on I-26 from Charleston to Columbia, Highway 501, Highway 278 and 21 in Buford County. All lanes will be reversed to lead away from the coast. — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 10, 2018

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Mandatory evacuations will begin at Noon Tuesday in all coastal counties in South Carolina according to Gov. McMasters. — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 10, 2018

2:41 p.m. UNC Wilmington issues a mandatory evacuation order for all students living on campus starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday. All students must be off campus by noon on Tuesday.

ALERT: UNCW has issued a mandatory campus evacuation for all students, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Students must evacuate campus beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and must leave campus no later than 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11. - https://t.co/4tGz5lxwwP pic.twitter.com/PkFACbDAT0 — UNCW (@UNCWilmington) September 10, 2018

12:00 p.m. Hurricane Florence strengthens to a Category 4 storm just one hour after strengthening to a Category 3 hurricane.

BREAKING: Hurricane Florence is now a Category 4 Hurricane, with max sustained winds near 130mph, the NHC reports.



THE LATEST: https://t.co/AldV5fwLSv pic.twitter.com/GLdmGeja7S — Meilin Tompkins (@MeilinTompkins) September 10, 2018

11:03 a.m. Governor Roy Cooper holds a news conference warning North Carolina residents to prepare for the worst saying "Let me be clear. North Carolina is taking Hurricane Florence seriously and you should, too. Get ready now."

11:00 a.m. Hurricane Florence is upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane making it a major hurricane with winds of 115 mph.

BREAKING: Hurricane Florence now a 'powerful' Category 3 storm https://t.co/24afbdb1Ii pic.twitter.com/u0Epx4Ggaj — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 10, 2018

10:40 a.m. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

5:00 a.m. Hurricane Florence upgraded to Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph.

#BREAKING: Hurricane Florence has been upgraded to a strong Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds. The rapidly strengthening storm is expected to become a major hurricane later today. #Florence #ncwx #scwx https://t.co/M928rpY6kD pic.twitter.com/wEphs0qSdF — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 10, 2018

Sunday, September 9

11:00 a.m. Florence becomes a hurricane for the second time and continues to rapidly strengthen.

Saturday, September 8

5:50 p.m. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declares a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence's arrival.

12:44 a.m. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declares a state of emergency as then-Tropical Storm Florence moved towards North Carolina.

© 2018 WCNC