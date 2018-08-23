Hurricane hunters took Twitter followers on quite a flight Tuesday as National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist Lisa Bucci films flying through the storm.

When Bucci’s plane gets through the clouds and into the eye of the storm, the video shows blue skies above and the Pacific Ocean below.

During the video, it almost looks like you're in a stadium.

The video was shot during the peak of the storm Tuesday when Hurricane Lane was a raging Category 5 storm.

Just landed safely in #Hawaii. Video of the the eye of Category 5 #HurricaneLane just before sunset. It’s a strong and dangerous storm- make sure to listen to your community’s emergency managers and stay prepared and safe. pic.twitter.com/xZjK9E0min — Lisa Bucci (@lbucci45) August 22, 2018

NOAA officials say the specially equipped aircraft play big roles in hurricane forecasting.

“NOAA’s two Lockheed WP-3D Orion four-engine turboprop aircraft, affectionately nicknamed "Kermit" and "Miss Piggy" probe every wind and pressure change, repeating the often grueling experience again and again during the course of an 8-10 hour mission,” according to the NOAA website.

Scientists onboard send out GPS instruments as the plane is flying through the storm.

These instruments continuously transmit measurements of pressure, humidity, temperature, and wind direction and speed as they fall toward the sea, providing a detailed look at the structure of the storm and its intensity, according to NOAA.

The last #NOAA42 flight is preparing to take off soon into #HurricaneLane. Photo of the plane-side briefing we have to discuss safety, mission goals, and status of the storm. pic.twitter.com/VfB2s38bUa — Lisa Bucci (@lbucci45) August 22, 2018

