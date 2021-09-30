What happens after the list of names for hurricanes runs out?

There will now be a new supplemental list of names to use once Wanda gets used.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After the Atlantic welcomed Tropical Storm Victor to the family late Wednesday afternoon, there is officially only one name left to use for this hurricane season.

The next storm to form will be named Wanda.

Unlike previous years, once we run out of names, the Greek alphabet won't be used for tropical cyclones. The World Meteorological Organization made the announcement back in March.

"The Greek alphabet will never be used again as it was distracting and confusing," the organization wrote in a tweet.

In 2020, the Atlantic hurricane season was extremely active with a record high of 30 named storms, which forced meteorologists to turn to the Greek alphabet for only the second time in history. The first time was 2005.

So what happens after we use the last name on the list?

There will now be a supplemental list of 21 new names to use once Wanda joins the crew.

The names for the Atlantic tropical cyclones include:

With two more months left in the 2021 hurricane season, the supplemental list may come in handy.