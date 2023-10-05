Ways you can prepare your home or business for hurricane season

How you can prepare your office or home business, according to an expert.

TAMPA, Fla. — As we get closer to the start of hurricane season, we need to think about preparation. If you own a business, big or small, you need to be ready there as well.

One of the first things you need to do, whether you own a business, or it's your own home is to review your insurance policy. Things can change at any time. It's also important to know if you need flood coverage because a lot of policies don't include that. And also check your flood zone.

Jonathan Moore is an architect and the President of InVision Advisors. He says to work from the inside out and start by taking an inventory of your stuff.

"Grab your phone, video it. Doesn't take long to do. Open your drawers, quick shot. Open the next drawer, quick shot. Get a good pano around the room. So again, if the worst happens you have that documentation. "

Next, he says take a look at your windows. "You want to make sure that debris is clean from all of your window areas, making sure that that water can flow out. You also want to make sure there are no trees, touching or blowing up against the windows."

Then, Moore says to check out what types of things are on the floor and near those windows. "Water will wick in the carpet so if there's a leak in that window it's very likely the water could go to here because of that sponge action so we want to assume everything on the floor is going to get wet."

So be sure to move any important items off the floor and away from windows. Then, head outside and walk around the building. "So we want to look at our surrounding properties and maybe what our neighbors have on their property that could blow into and could damage and hit our windows, could hit our building."

Also, he says to take a look around the foundation. "You know... looking for any cracks that look out of the ordinary." If you see something concerning, he says to get it checked out before the storm.

Jonathan also says to appoint an emergency preparedness coordinator. Someone that can make this checklist, get it done and then coordinate with other employees what needs to be done as a hurricane approaches.