ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Despite a bit of jump start with Subtropical Storm Alberto earlier in the week, today is the official beginning of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

It runs until Nov. 30.

But like Alberto, tropical disturbances can and frequently do occur outside of the stated season. Alberto is the fourth season in a row with a storm developing before June 1.

It's never too early to begin preparing but now the season is in full swing, plans need to be finalized. NOAA forecasters predict 10-16 named tropical storms this upcoming season -- a near or above-average forecast.

Remember: all it takes is one land-falling storm to create significant damage.

Of those storms, five to nine could become hurricanes. And of those, one to four could be major hurricanes, with winds of at least 111 mph.

