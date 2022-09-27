Access to Pinellas Barrier Islands restricted ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

Once the closure happens, residents won't be able to re-enter the barrier islands until after the storm passes.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will be closing access to certain barrier islands starting at midnight Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

As the storm continues in its path toward Florida, deputies are closing access to islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway. The sheriff's office says residents living there can still evacuate.

Once the closure happens, residents won't be able to re-enter the barrier islands until after the storm passes. Law enforcement will also have to determine if it's safe to open again.