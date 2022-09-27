x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane

Access to Pinellas Barrier Islands restricted ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

Once the closure happens, residents won't be able to re-enter the barrier islands until after the storm passes.
Credit: terovesalainen - stock.adobe.com
FILE PHOTO: Road closed sign

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will be closing access to certain barrier islands starting at midnight Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

As the storm continues in its path toward Florida, deputies are closing access to islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway. The sheriff's office says residents living there can still evacuate.

Once the closure happens, residents won't be able to re-enter the barrier islands until after the storm passes. Law enforcement will also have to determine if it's safe to open again.

"Updates will be provided when there are changes to the barrier island access," the agency explains.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Curfew to be set for Tampa residents ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

Before You Leave, Check This Out