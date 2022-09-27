AdventHealth North Pinellas to transport patients, employees to sister facilities ahead of Ian

Hospital officials said patients and families were notified of the transfer.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — AdventHealth North Pinellas announced on Tuesday they will transport patients and employees from its Tarpon Springs location to sister facilities throughout Tampa Bay.

In a press release, a spokesperson from the hospital stated they are activating their transport plan out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of all patients and employees during the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hospital is located in Pinellas County, which is currently under mandatory evacuation orders.

AdventHealth also stated all patients and their families were directly notified of the transfer. Procedures such as elective surgeries, imaging, rehab, Cath Lab and endoscopies have been canceled at the hospital. Patients will be notified once services resume.