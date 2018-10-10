As with any major weather event, people are taking to social media to share their photos and videos.
Hurricane Michael made landfall around 1:30 p.m. near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a 155-mph, Category 4 storm.
We are gathering the best of those images and posting them here.
If you have photos or videos you would like to share, you can email them to sendto10@wtsp.com or post them with the hashtag #SendTo10. But please don't put yourself in harm's way to get the shot.
