SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Airbnb is looking for hosts to temporarily assist displaced people and deployed relief workers during Hurricane Dorian, as the company reactivates its Open Homes Program.

Airbnb has activated the program to help deployed relief workers and people displaced by Hurricane Dorian in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The program allows willing and able hosts in impacted areas to open their homes to those who need it at zero cost. The program will currently be made available through Sept.15.

"This hurricane season, Airbnb is committed to continuing to help communities across the country affected by natural disasters," a spokesperson with Airbnb wrote in a press release.

The company says it has activated the Open Homes Program 10 times in the United States and U.S. territories since 2012, in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Airbnb activated the program during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Tropical Storm Barry earlier in 2019.

"We hope those in need will take advantage of the program and that those who can open their homes will do so in the days ahead,” said Kellie Bentz, Airbnb’s Head of Global Disaster Response and Relief.

Click here for more information about Airbnb's Open Homes Program.

The forecast track shows Hurricane Dorian reaching Category 4 strength, then possibly dipping to Category 3 levels by the time it makes landfall on Florida's east coast.

There's still plenty of time for the forecast to change. Dorian's actual intensity could be different, and its path could shift. But, now is the time to be prepared.

