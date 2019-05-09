NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The red, white and blue is standing strong in the face of brutal weather once again.

The popular Frying Pan Tower livestream from Explore.org is back online, showing a U.S. flag holding tight on a flag pole off the coast of North Carolina.

This is the same location that captured attention nationwide last September during Hurricane Florence. People watched a live stream on air and online as the flag whipped in the wind, eventually becoming ripped, torn and tattered.

That flag was eventually auctioned off for $10,900 to benefit the American Red Cross. A family from Ohio said they put in the winning bid to honor the memory of a family member who had recently died from cancer.

Now, there's a new flag and a new pole fixed to the tower, which sits 34 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

All day Thursday the flag has been getting battered by hurricane-force winds. It looks to be starting to tear, but it's still holding on.

Hurricane Dorian is moving up the East Coast as a Category 2 storm, with winds of up to 110 mph.

RELATED: North Carolina suffers wind, tornado damage from Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: TROPICS LIVE BLOG: Evacuations begin to be ordered ahead of Dorian

RELATED: Know Your Zone: Virginia's Hurricane and Storm Evacuation System

DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

DOWNLOAD: 13News Now Hurricane Guide