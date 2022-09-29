Here's how to apply for FEMA assistance if you were impacted by Hurricane Ian

People that are uninsured or underinsured may still be eligible to receive assistance for any damage and losses due to the storm.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left people in the southwestern region of Florida to come up against storm surges and strong winds.

Now, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is allowing Florida homeowners and renters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Hardee counties to apply for disaster assistance if they were affected by the storm, Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center said in a news release.

To apply, people can head to use the FEMA app on their phones, go to disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 anytime between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Those who wish to apply for assistance must have the following information available when doing so:

A phone number where you be contacted

The addresses of where you are currently located and the place that was impacted by Hurricane Ian

Social security number

A list of all damages and losses

Your banking information should you choose to receive assistance through direct deposit

If you have insurance, provide the police number or the agent and the company name

People that are uninsured or underinsured may still be eligible to receive assistance for any damage and losses due to the storm. Officials recommend that those who have homeowners, renters or flood insurance file a claim as soon as possible because FEMA will not be able to duplicate benefits for any losses covered by the insurance company.

However, in a person's policy does not cover all their disaster expenses, they then may be eligible for federal assistance.

Pinellas County EOC recommends people take pictures to document any damages at their homes and begin cleaning up debris or repairs to prevent any further damage.