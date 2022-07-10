Pinellas Park diaper bank brings thousands of supplies to SW Florida after Ian

The group made stops in Arcadia and Ft. Myers this past week.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Families affected by Hurricane Ian are getting more help thanks to a diaper bank organization in Pinellas Park.

Babycycle traveled to Ft. Myers and Arcadia this past week to distribute supplies to those in need.

"The devastation is much worse than you can possibly imagine," founder Torrie Jasuwan said.

At least 54,000 diapers, 76,000 wipes and 10,000 hygiene products were given out on their latest trip, Jasuwan said.

Volunteers said they felt compelled to help knowing communities rebuilding would've done the same had Ian made landfall in the Tampa Bay area.

Volunteer Jason Nash recalled a time their visit brought a smile to a child's face amid all the devastation around them.

"We're all susceptible to storms like this," Jason said. "Some people get lucky and some people don't, but the great thing about being a Floridian is that we all chip in afterwards."

His wife Carrie Simon Nash stayed behind to spread the word about their drive and package supplies. The experience felt more emotional than expected.

"It was hard just to fight back the tears because you're putting together something that you know that they just don't have access to," she said.

Volunteers with Babycycle hope it encourages other people to support those rebuilding from scratch because of the storm after seeing the aftermath on the ground.

"They will not be forgotten," Carrie said. "There will always be help and we're going to make sure of that."

Jasuwan said Babycycle will continue to deliver supplies to the southwestern Florida region.

One in three families experience diaper need, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Babies without clean diapers are exposed to more potential health risks & less likely accepted to daycares, leaving parents unable to attend work, the organization stated.

If you'd like to contribute to the Babycyle's efforts, visit this link.