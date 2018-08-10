PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Prepare now while you can: That’s the message from state and local officials as preparations are underway for Hurricane Michael.

Although the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall in the Panhandle, Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a State of Emergency, including the Tampa Bay area.

Storm surge is the biggest threat. The National Hurricane Center forecasts water levels along the coast could reach 8-12 feet from Indian Pass to Crystal River. Storm surge is projected to reach anywhere from 4 to 6 ft from Crystal River to the Anclote River, down to Anna Maria Island.

But for now, a moment of relaxation. In Hernando Beach, cloudy skies and calm waters Monday were reason enough for David Shaw to take family and friends visiting from Belgium and Ohio out on the boat.

“We’re just going to go out for a little bit to show the water to our friends from Belgium," Shaw said. "They’ve never been out there before. When we get back, that will give me time put everything inside and make sure everything is tied down."

Shaw says he’s enjoying what may be his last opportunity on the water before the region starts feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael.

Ohio residents Ella and Robert Sweed were vacationing in South Carolina when Hurricane Florence came through. They find it a bit ironic they’re now vacationing in Florida with Hurricane Michael headed toward the state.

“We brought them with us,” Sweed said. “I guess they’re following us.”

With sandbag locations open in Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties, Stephen Simmons who lives not far from Hudson beach says he’d rather evacuate than fill sandbags.

“I have water and a camper I can hook up. I’ll just put my cats in the camper and go if I have to,” Simmons said.

Simmons' stepdaughter, Jamie Loftus, in town from Ft. Wayne, Indiana, says she’s watching the forecast closely and is ready to head home if the storm takes a turn toward Tampa Bay.

“I’m not hanging around if there’s a hurricane,” she said.

A change in Michael’s path is what Pasco officials are monitoring as well. The greatest concern is for low lying areas along the coast. The warning is to prepare now so you don’t have to worry later.

“We already have pumps in place. Everything is ready to go. Our sandbag locations are being stood up as we speak, the Fasano Shelter is being set up also,” said Andrew Fossa, the Pasco Emergency Management Director.

With shelters in place, for now, all evacuations are voluntary.

