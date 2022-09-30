Polk, Orange, Osceola and Seminole now able to receive FEMA assistance

The four counties were added in addition to nine others as Hurricane Ian made its way across the state.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four more counties have been approved to receive Individual Disaster Assistance to supplement the state and local recovery efforts, President Joe Biden said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Polk, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties were added to the list in addition to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota to seek FEMA assistance.

"I directed that every possible action be taken to save lives and get help to survivors because every single minute counts," the president said. "It's not just a crisis for Florida. It's an American crisis."

The president was impressed by 44,000 utility workers and restoration personnel from 33 states helping the state of Florida. He also noted the largest number of search and rescue teams in recent history had been deployed to Florida.

In a direct message to Floridians, the president said, "I just want the people of Florida to know, we see what you are going through and we are with you. We are going to do everything we can for you."

As Hurricane Ian makes landfall along the coast of South Carolina, the president also said that he approved federal funding ahead of the storm, so assistance could be received immediately.

According to the president, receiving federal assistance means "the federal government is covering every cost, 100% of the cost to clear the massive debris left in the wake of the hurricane in these counties." In part, he also said, that the federal government would cover all the extra cost for emergency personnel who are saving lives and providing for public safety.

He also said FEMA is registering people directly and are setting up disaster recovery shelters all across the state, where people can register to receive help as well. Mobile teams will also be sent out, he said.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, according to a Thursday news release.

"For a period of 30 days from the start of the incident period, assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, is authorized at 100 percent of the total eligible costs," it reads.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional areas may be designated for help.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa, the National Hurricane Center said. It had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, with even higher gusts.

At 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Ian made a second landfall — a mainland landfall — south of Punta Gorda as a Category 4 storm packing 145-mph winds.