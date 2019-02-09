ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Hurricane Dorian moving slowly toward the eastern coast of Florida, there’s still time to help save a life.
OneBlood, the blood donation organization that serves much of Florida, said a storm like Dorian can disrupt the blood supply for several days, so local donations before the storm hits can be critical.
OneBlood said they are in need of all blood types with an increased need for O-negative and O-positive blood as well as platelets.
Some blood donation locations closed in recent days as the storm approaches, but many locations were open as of Monday. If you want to help, you can find the closest blood donation location on OneBlood’s website.
