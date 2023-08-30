Hurricane Idalia rescue: Bradenton police respond save man from Manatee County waters

BRADENTON, Fla. — Officers with the Bradenton Police Department were sent out on a call of a man possibly in distress early Wednesday morning, a Facebook post explains.
The man, who was said to be on a boat, was reported to be off the Palma Sola Causeway.
A beach patrol lifeguard with the Manatee County Public Safety Department used a paddleboard to find the boat in the water – but only to realize the man in distress was no longer onboard.
Eventually, police were able to find the man farther down the Causeway and assessed him for any injuries.
Bradenton police were joined by Manatee County Beach and Rescue and beach patrol lifeguards with the Manatee County Public Safety Department.
"Fantastic work by our lifeguards!" the agency wrote in the post.