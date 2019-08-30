Breweries along the First Coast are doing their part to ensure that people have water in preparation for Hurricane Dorian by offering FREE water at their breweries.

In order to get the free filtered water breweries are asking customers to bring their own containers to fill up.

Information about the participating breweries can be found below.

Wicked Barley Brewing Company -- 4100 Baymeadows Rd. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tabula Rasa Brewing -- 2385 Corbett St. 3 pm Thursday

Legacy Ale Works -- 14965 Old St Augustine Rd. from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday

SJ Brewing Company -- 463646 FL-200 from 7 p.m. to close Thursday through Sunday

Green Room Brewing -- 228 3rd St. N. during normal business hours

Hyperion Brewing Company -- 1740 N Main St. Dr. during normal business hours

Main & Six Brewing Company -- 1636 Main St. N. during normal business hours through the weekend

