Attention drivers: Bridges, roads close as impacts of Idalia start to come onshore Florida's west coast

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia continues on its trek northward across the Gulf of Mexico closer to Florida – and multiple roads and bridges are being shut down as impacts are starting to be felt.
With debris blocking roadways and high wind speeds rolling into the Tampa Bay area, drivers should be aware of closures happening.
Here's a breakdown of road and bridge closures happening across the area.
Bridge closures
- Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed to all traffic as sustained wind speeds are now in excess of 50 mph.
- Howard Frankland Bridge was shut down to all traffic because of low visibility. It has since reopened, but officials urge drivers to use caution as water is washing onto the roadway.
Road closures
- Westbound lanes of W 75th Street and Manatee Avenue in Bradenton closed due to water on the road.
- N Tamiami Trail and Fruitville Road in Sarasota are closed because of flooding.
- Southbound Interstate 275 at mile marker 28 in St. Petersburg is closed because of flooding in the inside lane.
- Palma Sola Causeway is closed because of water over the road.
- Access shut down to John's Pass as sand and water are now covering the road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.