Bucs cancel Wednesday's practice amid potential impacts from Hurricane Idalia

The team also announced they will push back the start time for Thursday's practice.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have canceled Tuesday's scheduled practice due to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Idalia.

Idalia, still a Category 1 hurricane, is continuing to strengthen as it begins a trek toward Florida across the Gulf of Mexico. Life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are increasingly likely for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast.

The practice cancelation was decided as a precaution for players, coaches and staff, the team said in a news release.

The Bucs have also chosen to reschedule Thursday's practice at 10:45 a.m. – nearly two hours later than its initial start time.

"The Buccaneers will continue to monitor the storm and will provide updates as necessary," the team said in a statement.

Tampa Bay's season opener is on the road against the Minnesota Vikings scheduled at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. That game can be seen on 10 Tampa Bay. To see the team's full schedule, click here.

Computer models have shifted Idalia a tad farther away from the Tampa Bay coast, but it's important to stress small shifts will continue before the storm makes landfall — and parts of the region will still experience the "dirty" side of the system.

A hurricane warning is in effect from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge warning is in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.