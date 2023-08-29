Busch Gardens closing down due to Hurricane Idalia's potential impacts

Busch Gardens says it activated its "Named Storm Policy" for the safety of animals and staff.

TAMPA, Fla. — The thrilling rides and animal sightseeing experiences at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are going to be on hold for a couple of days.

"Precautions are in place following the park's comprehensive weather preparedness plant to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time," the theme park said in a statement.

Busch Gardens said it plans to resume normal operations and be back open on Thursday, Aug. 31.

"We can’t wait to see you all soon! Stay safe, Tampa," Busch Gardens wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The outer rainbands from Hurricane Idalia are pushing their way across southwest Florida and into the Tampa Bay region.

Idalia, still a Category 1 hurricane, has gotten somewhat stronger as it continues a trek toward the state across the Gulf of Mexico. Life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force wind are increasingly likely for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast.

It's important to stress small shifts in Idalia's track will continue before the storm makes landfall — and parts of the region will still experience the "dirty" side of the system.