CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- All Citrus County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of Hurricane Michael.

All after-school activities, including events, are canceled as well, according to the school district on a Facebook post.

"I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to stay safe," district Superintendent Sam Himmel said.

