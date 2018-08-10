CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- All Citrus County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of Hurricane Michael.
All after-school activities, including events, are canceled as well, according to the school district on a Facebook post.
"I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to stay safe," district Superintendent Sam Himmel said.
