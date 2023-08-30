All access to Clearwater Beach, Pinellas County barrier islands closed off

CLEARWATER, Fla. — All access to Clearwater Beach has been closed as of early Wednesday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
The agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that no one is allowed on the beach even with barrier access permits.
"You can leave the beach, but you cannot get there via Memorial Causeway or Sand Key," the police department explains in the post.
The closure comes after flooding in the beach area and other places in the city.
Access to select barrier islands has also been closed to all citizens, including residents as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The barrier islands with no access include:
- Belleair Beach
- Belleair Shore
- Indian Rocks Beach
- Indian Shores
- Madeira Beach
- North Redington Beach
- Redington Beach
- Redington Shores
- St. Pete Beach
- Tierra Verde
- Treasure Island