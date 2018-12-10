A Clearwater-based Coast Guard crew rescued a mother and her children trapped after Hurricane Michael.

The destructive storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle, with catastrophic 155 mph wind and storm surge creating damage not likely to be realized for a long time.

The family was in a house that was blocked by fallen trees in Wewahitchka in Gulf County.

The Coast Guard has several aviation and ground assets to distress calls.

